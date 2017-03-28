Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees will resume from the 3rd of next month.

UNHCR spokesman said, “The process was briefly suspended in November last year due to winter season.”

A center has been opened at Chamkani near Peshawar to register refugees who are willing to return to Afghanistan. UNHCR is providing four hundred dollar to each returning refugee along with other items.

According to the spokesman, three hundred and eighty thousand registered Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan last year.