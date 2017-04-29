The senior Army command has rejected the Dawn Leaks notification, saying that it is incomplete, the ISPR confirmed.

In his latest tweet DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said:

Notification on Dawn Leak is incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board. Notification is rejected. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 29, 2017

According to DG ISPR's Tweet, the full Dawn Leaks report should be presented. The notification that was brought forward a while back is incomplete and doesn't have all the recommendations in it.

The Nation’s Editor Saleem Bukhari said, “It was already expected that there would be a reaction from the Army. The scenario has taken a very drastic turn and we are at a very sensitive position. During COAS Raheel Sharif relations with civil government were tensed. When COAS Bajwa came everyone thought things have settled down, but the tweet shows that the government has not fully applied the recommendations in the notification. It has created a huge turmoil between the two institutions.”

Lawyer and Spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudary said, “This reaction from the Army was expected because the real culprits are not being named. That is why army has rejected it.”

Maj General Zahid Basheer (retd) said while speaking to Waqt News said, "Earlier the government tried to give an impression that Army had made a deal with them and their main aim was to malign the Army Institution. This tweet by the ISPR proves that they did not agree to the government’s half notification. The government is not taking things seriously, they think they can deal the army the way they want. But they don’t realize that people of Pakistan stand with the Army and they will not listen to the governments word.”

Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif had ratified the recommendations of the Dawn leaks Inquiry committee, and had withdrawn the portfolio of Advisor on Foreign Affairs from Tariq Fatemi.

According to a notification from the PM Office, Action against Rao Tehseen Ali, the principal information officer at the Foreign Ministry, will be taken once the findings of the report are done.

It also included the role of the editor of Dawn Newspaper, Zaffar Abbas, and reporter Cyril Almeida will be referred to the All Pakistan Newspaper Association (APNS).

APNS needs to develop a code of conduct for the media, especially the print media, stated the notification.



