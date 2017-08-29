Pakistan has ‘greatest stake’ in Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani prime minister Monday said the country has biggest stake in Afghan peace as its army chief discussed with Tajik president the situation emerging after the US president’s announcement of a new policy for the region.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Islamabad has categorically told Washington that it will not accept any dictation on its policies and take decisions that suit its own interests and the interests of the people of the region.

US President Donald Trump last week discredited Pakistan accusing it of taking no action against the terrorists’ safe havens, as he announced his administration’s new policy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

He issued threats to Islamabad in a bid to coerce it to serve US interests in Afghanistan and urged India – the erstwhile enemy of Pakistan – for a greater role in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan as it had suffered immensely on account of the prevailing situation in that country,” Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, who called on him to congratulate him on his assumption of office.

Pakistan, Abbasi said, had the greatest stake in that country’s return to normalcy. Its commitment to peace and stability in the region was underscored by the fact that it had continued a successful campaign against terrorism inside the country and made enormous sacrifices.

The high commissioner said that the UK was committed to supporting Pakistan in its efforts for a peaceful and stable region. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistani law enforcement agencies and the military. The operations carried out by Pakistan had helped in cleaning up large parts of tribal areas of terrorists and terrorist networks, he noted.

Prime Minister Abbasi has also convened his cabinet today (Tuesday) to deliberate over US policy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

Sources said that the federal cabinet will particularly discuss Trump’s threats to Pakistan. It will also mull over country’s strategy viz a viz the new US policy for the region.

On Monday, President Mamnoon Hussain also summoned a session of the National Assembly for today (August 29). The NA is likely to take up the issue of Pak-US tension.

Officials at the foreign ministry said Prime Minister Abbasi would fly to the US next month to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21st or 23rd. Foreign Minister Asif will accompany him.

The speech of the premier has been prepared by the foreign ministry, and officials said Pakistan might not engage in open talks with Washington before PM’s visit to the US.

A Senate Special Committee, constituted to discuss Trump statement and its repercussions, met on Monday and prepared a draft of for policy guidelines.

Speaking at the meeting, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said a meeting of the National Security Council would be held tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss the issue in detail.

Saying that the whole nation was on one page against the US bullying, he said the draft could be discussed in the joint session of the parliament and the National Assembly would bring its own resolution on the issue.

COAS, Tajik president meeting

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday held a meeting with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe and discussed regional security issues.

Tajikistan also shares a border with Afghanistan and is an important stakeholder in the region as well as Afghanistan.

According to the ISPR, the two leaders had unanimity of views for peace in Afghanistan and the region.

They reiterated the importance of dialogue, regional cooperation and support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned initiatives for peace in the war-torn country.

The two countries also pledged to enhance and expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and security.

No US dictation acceptable

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that Islamabad had been in contact with Washington after President Donald Trump’s hostile speech and made it clear that Pakistan – as a sovereign nation – would not allow the US to dictate terms.

“They have been told that Pakistan and the US can work as allies but Pakistan cannot accept the uncalled-for criticism. Talks are on through the diplomatic channels to defuse the tension,” a senior official at the ministry told The Nation.

He said over the years there had been an impression that Pakistan was fighting the US war against the militants but Washington – instead of acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts – was blaming Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan.

Change in diplomatic policy

Pak-US tensions intensified when Islamabad refused to host Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells who was to visit Islamabad on August 28.

Wells – who also visited Pakistan earlier this month - was expected to discuss President Trump’s new Afghanistan policy with the Pakistani leadership.

The US had termed Wells’ visit of “vital importance”.

A senior official at the foreign ministry said Pakistan had decided to change the policy towards the diplomatic ties with the US.

Under the proposed policy, the US officials will only be allowed to visit Pakistan after a formal approval from Islamabad.

“Those visiting Pakistan without the approval will not be entertained as state guests,” the official said.

Pakistan’s reaction to Trump onslaught

The US president, in his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief had warned Pakistan: “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists.”

After Trump’s onslaught, Pakistan hit back and asserted Pakistan’s position on the war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the National Security Committee (NSC), Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and the foreign ministry criticised the US for not acknowledging Pakistan’s sacrifices and instead casting doubts on Pakistan’s role.

Despite the war of words, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan had not parted ways with the US.

In an interview after Trump’s speech, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said the US president’s strategy was poised to fail.

Abbasi said that Pakistan could not allow any country to fight Afghanistan’s battle on Pakistan’s soil.

“Pakistan is willing to work with all countries, including India for peace in the region,” he said.

The prime minister said the Afghan government should itself deal with Taliban and “we are ready to provide any support to them if they required.”

Malik sees failure of US policy

Former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik said on Monday the US had failed to implement its own policy in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

He said the US had also failed to evolve a common counterterrorism strategy since 9/11.

In a statement, Malik said the US had turned Afghanistan into a war zone.

“Pakistan has always put all its efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan. Peace in Pakistan is directly proportional to peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

Malik said that Pakistan had suffered the most in the war on terror.

“Our sacrifices of more than 70,000 troops and civilians and financial loss in billions of dollars is unprecedented and irreparable,” he added.

The US, Malik said, should value Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts in the war against terrorism.

The former minister said Pakistan fought three wars for US “yet we have been asked to ‘do more’ and that [too] without any reward.”

Malik said despite spending billions of dollars, the US had failed to eliminate “a few terrorists” in Afghanistan.

“Even today around 60 per cent area of Afghanistan has been occupied by the Taliban,” he claimed.

Malik said in the 9/11 attack, 19 terrorists were found involved and none of them directly or indirectly belonged to Pakistan.

Pakistan, the former minister said, was pushed into this war against terrorism by the US and so far Pakistan had launched numerous successful operations against terrorists.

He said that Pakistan had always taken initiatives to fence Pak-Afghan border but neither the US nor the Afghan government supported it.

Malik said that drug production was being used in terror financing and both the Afghan government and the US had failed to control the problem.

He said the region had four nuclear powers – Pakistan, China, Russia and India - and “any mistake by the US will bring destruction.”

Malik said that India had been using the Afghan soil against Pakistan but India was never pressurised by the US to stop its nefarious agenda.

He said that the Indian lobby was working for India’s dominance in the region, and President Trump must understand that India had no role in the war against terrorism.

Malik said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to create misconceptions between Pakistan and the US.

The senator said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led government had nothing to with the release of US contractor Raymond Davis in 2011.

