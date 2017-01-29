ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that neither there was any plan to introduce changes in the blasphemy laws nor would they compromise on the sanctity of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Speaking at the Khatam-i-Nabuwat conference here on Saturday, he said that like all Muslims, Khatam-i-Nabuwat was the corner stone of their faith and they could not even think of deviating from it.

He said that those who were talking about bringing changes to the blasphemy law were actually living in a fool’s paradise and reaffirmed his government’s commitment not to alter or bring any changes to the law.

Dar said that it was part of a nefarious propaganda of those working against the very solidarity of the country and said that such people would fail in their designs.

He said that they would transform Pakistan into a fortress of Islam and the country would lead the whole Muslim Ummah because of its commitment to Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Recalling the contribution of Pir Mahar Ali Shah in scuppering the British rulers’ ploy to divide the Muslims of sub-continent by successfully launching Khatam-i-Nabuwat movement.

Dar said that for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) he could go to any extend and ministerial slots were meaningless for him.

He was all praise for custodians of shrines across the country and hoped that they would play their role in uniting the Muslim Ummah they way their forefathers had played their role in spreading Islamic teachings in this part of the world. A number of religious scholars and custodians of shrines also addressed the conference and paid homage to Pir Mahar Ali Shah for saving Muslims from fragmentation.

Some religious scholars raised the issue that some forces were busy pressing the government to introduce changes in the blasphemy law and warned that any such move on part of the government would face stiff resistance.