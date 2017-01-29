PESHAWAR - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan Saturday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was planning to set up playgrounds at union council level aimed to promote sports culture in the province.

“Physical fitness is vital for facing any challenge in life and that is why the PTI government is promoting sports culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he stated this while addressing a ceremony in Hayatabad Sport Complex Peshawar. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Additional Chief Secretary KP Azam Khan and party lawmakers were also present on the occasion.

He said that after completion of playgrounds at tehsil level, the government will establish playgrounds at union council level aimed at facilitating players of the province with the best possible manner.

“There are no sports’ facilities as per population strength,” he said, adding Australia and New Zealand have given priority to their sports sector by establishing playgrounds at union council level.

The PTI chairman said that he is proud to have the most honest and dedicated chief minister of the country and if someone compares him with rest of three chief ministers, he will top the ranking.

He said by the grace of Allah Almighty, the PTI government has brought reforms in every sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Giving example of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, Imran said that police force of this province is a model for rest of the country.

He said that after bringing reforms in health sector now people have felt the change in the government hospitals. “The KP hospitals are providing the best healthcare facilities as compare to Punjab and Sindh provinces,” he added.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said that the provincial government is spending a huge amount for promoting sports activities in the province. He said that funds have been provided to restore the Arbab Niaz Stadium in its old position.

He said that grounds for football and cricket will be increased to polish the talent of youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that renovation work at the Qayyum Stadium Peshawar would be completed soon and new gymnasium would be established in Peshawar.

Addressing on the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister Mahmood Khan said that it is a matter of pleasure that the KP is holding 23 games in the province for second consecutive year, hoping this time facilities would be made better than the previous year.

He informed that in previous year some 5,800 players had participated in the games organised by the Directorate of Sports and this time some 7,000 players will participate in these games.