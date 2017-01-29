Quetta - Ferrari commander Lal Din Bugti along with six associates surrendered before security forces on Saturday and pledged to fight for defence of the country.

According to security sources, the separatist commander and his colleagues laid down arms in front of Mir Attaullah Kalpor Bugti and FC officer Col Awais and pledged to fight for country’s defence and its development in future. The Ferrari commanders who surrendered before security forces include Lal Din Bugti, Dura Khan, Somar Khan, Zahid Ali, Bangal Khan and Changal Khan.

The commanders renouncing anti-state activities were involved in attacks on security forces, blowing up gas pipelines and other heinous crimes, said the government sources.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducting a search operation in Lehri area seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

According to details, the personnel of Frontier Corps Balochistan carried out search operation and recovered 43 kg explosives, 218 mortars and two improvised explosive devices, each of 10 kg.

SHO MARTYRED IN DMJ ATTACK

A station house officer (SHO) was martyred and two policemen injured when militants attacked a police mobile van here late on Saturday night. Police said unidentified militants ambushed a police mobile van while it was on routine patrolling in Dera Murad Jamali.

SHO Hidayatullah was martyred in the attack and two policemen sustained bullet wounds who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The attackers fled the scene of the crime after the attack. The police cordoned off the area after the attack and launched a search operation for the assailants.

Bugti Express stopped at Sibi

The Quetta-bound Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Express was stopped at Sibi Railway Station due to security reasons.

Bugti Express which caused a great inconvenience to commuters due to reaching Sibi Railway Station 12 hours late, was again stopped at the station over security reasons further multiplying passengers’ miseries.

The older men and women travelling along with their children braved biting cold at the railway station and lacked basic facilities.

The passengers chided government for tall assertions about facilities in trains, but they encountered indescribable troubles, said the passengers.

Meanwhile, the stations of compressed national gas (CNG) reopened after 18 days of closure in Balochistan.

According to details, the Sui Southern Gas Company had closed CNG stations on Jan 10 in the wake of freezing cold to meet the demand of consumers in heavy snowfall and downpours. The stations reopened on Saturday in the province after 18-day closure.