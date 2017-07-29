The Iranian authorities have arrested 100 Pakistanis near Taftan for illegally crossing the border on Saturday.

The Iranian border force arrested 128 Pakistanis while they were attempting to enter Iran without valid documents.

The arrested individuals were the illegal immigrants seeking entry into Europe through Iran-Turkey route.

These arrested individuals were handed over to Levies force deployed on the border in Balochistan.

Hundreds of Pakistanis have been trying on daily basis to reach Europe in search of better future risking their lives while passing through Iran and Turkey. They usually land in Greece and later slip into Bulgaria and other European states once they cross Turkey.