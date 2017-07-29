QUETTA: An explosion in Panjgur killed at least four people and injured five, said levies sources.

According to levies sources, technical team has been summoned to determine the nature of the blast.

Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Abdul Jabbar Baloch confirmed the blast. The nature of blast could not be immediately ascertained, he said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims were identified as local shepherds, according to initial information.

The explosion took place in Chedgi, about 70 kilometres from Panjgur. Chedgi is a sensitive area, situated near the Pakistan-Iran border.