LAHORE: Dr. Yasmin Rashid from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will contest by-poll elections from constituency NA-120 after Supreme Court (SC) ousted Nawaz Sharif, according to media reports.

According to Yasim Rashid, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had given a green signal to contest election from NA-120 constituency.

From Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) former ticket holder Hafiz Zubair would also be contesting elections from the same constituency.

In 2013 elections, Yasmin Rashid was the runner up in aforementioned constituency against Nawaz Sharif. She secured over 50,000 votes.