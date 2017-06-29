At least 11 people including woman and children died after a chairlift fell into ditch near Charra Pani in Murree.

According to 1122, the dolly lift was carrying 12 people as two injured have been shifted to the Holy Family Hospital.

“Nine men, one woman and a child died in the accident,” 1122 spokesperson stated.

The reports suggested that lift was made by local people for mean of transportation.

The lift was for six people but there were 12 people on it at the time of accident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the accident and ordered the relevant authorities to present report.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ordered the authorities to take care of the injured.