Pakistan on Thursday lodged a protest with India over the death of a civilian and injuries to four others during cross-border firing in Nakyal sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office summoned Acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner Raghuram and condemned ceasefire violations by Indian forces that resulted in the death one civilian and injuries to four others on Wednesday.

“Deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement.

“Pakistan urges the Indian side to respect the ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.”