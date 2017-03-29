Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Wiedong said more than 100 countries support China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reported Waqt News.

While addressing a ceremony, Weidong thanked Pakistani companies for their 'immense interest' in the mega project.

“This project is being developed for regional cooperation and trade,” he said.

The ambassador asserted that CPEC is a major aspect of ‘One Belt, One Road’ vision.

“States around the world are benefitting from Chinese development projects and we hope that states in this region also show interest, especially in CPEC,” Weidong said.