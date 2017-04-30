Aseefa Bhutto gives history lesson to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after his comments on women.

Yesterday while addressing a gathering in Okara, PM Nawaz Sharif passed remarks against ladies who attended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s jalsa. “We have seen what were they [PTI women] doing in yesterday’s rally,” were his remarks.

Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of Zardari and Benazir Bhutto, tweeted saying,

History lesson for "PM" Nawaz. Fatima #Jinnah, Begum Rana Liaqat, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir #Bhutto ????????women who led from the front #Misogyny — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) April 29, 2017





She reminded him of all those ladies who had led movements from the front.

Earlier PMLN ministers had passed comments on ladies too but this time the sitting prime minister passed such remarks which were strongly condemned from all quarters.