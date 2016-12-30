KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the party is ready to support and stand with any political party over Panama leaks and eradication of corruption from the country.

While talking to the media men at various locations in Karachi on Thursday, he said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had not made any contact with him or any other PTI leader to launch movement against the federal government. “However, if contact is made, PTI will decide after consultations,” he added.

Imran is on a three-day visit to Karachi. On the first day, he laid the foundation of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).

The PTI chairman spent a busy day as he visited Junaid Jamshed’s and slain party activist’s residence for condolences and also inaugurated PTI membership camps.

Imran was warmly welcomed at Karachi airport by party leaders, and later on he performed the groundbreaking of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).

On completion, the hospital would be the third of its kind in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said that SKMCH&RC Karachi would open its doors in January and the hospital would make it possible for the low-income patients from across Sindh to get comprehensive cancer care.

Former cricketer, Javed Miandad, business tycoon Aqeel Karim Dhedi, actor Javed Sheikh and Behroze Sabzwari were also present on the occasion. Imran recalled how difficult it was for him when his mother was battling against cancer, and his family had to take her abroad for a much costly treatment.

He lauded the efforts of all those who helped him. He said in 1990, when Nawaz Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab, he also tried to establish a cancer hospital, but he could not make it.

He made it clear that it was not easy to arrange Rs700 million for a cancer hospital, and he had never thought that the journey to build the cancer hospitals would be so difficult.The PTI chairman further said that the hospital would not only provide the most modern cancer treatment to the people of Sindh, but also help raise healthcare standards and provide training and employment opportunities in the region. A 10-year-old cancer patient laid the foundation stone of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Foundation. PTI chairman at Junaid Jamshed’s residence:

Imran also visited Junaid Jamshed’s residence to condole with the family. Speaking on the occasion, the PTI chairman said that the country was being ruled by incompetent and corrupt people. “The end of injustices is the only way to resolve the issues,” he added.

He said it was unfortunate that the rulers’ policies were increasing poverty in the country. “There is no wealth left to run Pakistan,” he bemoaned.

The rulers were taking loans and were privatising various institutions, which, he said, was a threat to the country.

“PTI will not remain silent over the corruption of the rulers,” Imran said categorically.

Paying tributes to Junaid Jamshed, he said that Junaid was a good human being and that there should be impartial investigation into the PK-661 plane crash.

Imran Khan during his visit at Babul Ilm Imambargah and Masjid North Nazimabad called on Maulana Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi.

During the meeting Naqvi told the PTI chairman about the issues being faced by Shia Muslims in KP.

On the occasion, Maulana also tied Imam Zamin around the arm of Imran.

Speaking to the media men at the residence of PTI slain worker Fazal Raheem, Imran demanded the trials of PTI workers’ killers in military courts.

Taking about the law and order situation in Karachi, the PTI chairman lauded the services of Rangers for restoring peace in the city.

He said that Rangers targeted operation in the city had decreased crimes whereas strict action was required against the target killers.

Criticising Sindh Police, he called for reforms in the Force, adding there would have been no need of Rangers in Sindh if police had performed its duties properly. He further said that the party was following the case of PTI leader Zahra Shahid Hussain and hoped that killers would be brought to justice.

Later Imran along with other party leaders inaugurated PTI`s membership camp in Lyari. On the occasion, he said that PTI Karachi Chapter was being restructured, and that PTI would give surprising results in next general elections.