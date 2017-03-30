A lawyer and local leader of Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya was killed while his son got seriously injured in an attack in Nankana Sahib, near Lahore.

Advocate Malik Saleem Latif and son Advocate Farhan were shot when they were going to court today. Latif died on the spot. Ahmadiyya spokesperson Saleemuddin said Advocate Latif was the cousin of Nobel Prize winner Dr. Abdus Salam.

“He was killed because of religious beliefs,” said Saleemuddin. According to police officials, the advocate was killed near Beri Wala Chowk and no FIR has been filed yet.

On Wednesday, Ahmadiya organisation released annual report stating that six Ahmadis were killed during 2016 because of their religious beliefs.