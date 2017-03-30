ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Pakistan to United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry emphasized the need for continued US-Pakistan partnership to work together for not only peace in Afghanistan but also to build stronger Pakistan-US relationship for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

According to a message received here Thursday from Washington DC, he was addressing a large audience comprising academics, students, South Asia experts, journalists, diplomats and US government representatives. The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has invited the Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry to address the gathering.

The Ambassador discussed Pakistan’s relations with the US and Afghanistan and the opportunities for the US-Pakistani cooperation to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan. The Ambassador highlighted that peace in Afghanistan was an imperative and thus a high priority for Pakistan.

He assured that Pakistan remains committed to any Afghan owned and Afghan-led reconciliation process to achieve a lasting peace in the country.

The Ambassador also informed the audience about the most positive developments inside Pakistan including the ongoing successful security operations against the terrorist remnants and the great economic opportunities borne out of robust economic reforms.