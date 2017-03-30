Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday rubbished rumours about a deal between PPP and PML-N after a provincial court approved his protective bail.

"These cases were created in my absence," he said. "NAB registered the reference six months earlier when I had asked for bail, which was extended due to my health."

He said that he had surrendered himself to the court. "It is sad that my bail and that of Dr Asim's was labelled as a deal," Memon said. "We have the right to clarify our self in court."

Earlier, a two-member IHC bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and asked Memon to submit surety bonds worth Rs2 million.