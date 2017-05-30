Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will preside a meeting of the cabinet committee on energy in Islamabad on Tuesday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Committee had also held a meeting at which the Prime Minister had directed for minimum loadshedding in the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said government is fully cognizant of the problems faced by masses due to power shortage and it will not rest till a significant relief is provided to them.

The meeting was informed that an additional nine thousand one hundred seven megawatt electricity will be added to the system by March next year.

Nawaz Sharif also chaired a meeting on roads and motorways and directed the authorities concerned to adhere to the timelines of development projects without compromising transparency and quality of the work.

Director General FWO and Chairman NHA briefed the Prime Minister regarding progress on various roads and motorway projects being undertaken across the country.

The Prime Minister said roads and motorways would help in boosting the economy of Pakistan by providing access of far-flung areas to urban centers besides generating employment opportunities.