SIALKOT - A delegation of British government officials from Department of International Trade (DIT) visited the Sialkot International Airport here on Wednesday.

The British delegates including Mr Ben Ainsley and Mr Andy Roby discussed the matters of mutual interest with Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawar Anwar Khawaja and CEO of SIAL Maj-Gen(Rtd) Mir Haider Ali Khan.

Briefing the British delegates, the SIAL Chairman said that the project of Sialkot International Airport has met with great success besides, booming the business, economical and trade activities in Pakistan’s first ever “Golden Export Triangle” comprising on Sialkot , Gujrat and Gujranwala districts paving the way for socio-economic and human development in Sialkot region. British delegates highly hailed the efforts of Sialkot exporters for establishing the grand project on self-help basis. They also assured the SIAL management about playing their effective role in developing the mutual contacts between the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and the concerned aviation institutions in UK. They also pledged to motivate the airlines of British to start their services between the UK and Sialkot-Pakistan.

SNAKE ATTACK: Rescue 1122 caught and killed the cobra found in the house of a local farmer in village Fateh Gujraan, Pasrur tehsil. A black Cobra snake invaded in the house of a local farmer Muhammad Ahmed from nearby fields. The Cobra created a panic and harassment among the people in the house. The rescuers of Rescue 1122 were called in to get the inhabitants rid of the Cobra. The rescuers caught the Cobra snake and later killed it by declaring it a dangerous beast, in a bid to get the family rid of this snake.

ARREST: the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a notorious human trafficker accused Sarfraz Ahmed alias Toti from village Khambraanwala, Sambrial tehsil. According to the Khalid Anees (FIA Divisional Deputy Director), the accused was sending the local people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them. It sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him, in this regard.