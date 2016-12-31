ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday held a meeting with MNA Chaudhary Mohammad Tufail elected from Sahiwal (NA-162) and assured him provision of requisite funds for resolution of the problems in his constituency.

Over the past several months the prime minister had initiated meeting with his party’s parliamentarians from central and southern Punjab districts to keep them intact with the party and to address the genuine problems facing their constituencies.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that in the recent past some party MPs had constituted a group within the party to protest the indifferent attitude of some of the senior federal cabinet members toward them.

These MPs led by Najaf Sail and some other MPs from south Punjab district including Hiraj brothers and some others even boycotted the National Assembly proceedings during the budget session and a rare issue of quorum was witnessed.

Seeing the visible fissures within the party, the prime minister took it upon himself to address the issue and initiated meeting with the party MPs from across the country to listen to their problems and to announce projects and development funds in their constituencies.

During the meeting with the prime minister, Tufail appreciated the leadership role of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The MNA said that the present government had initiated mega power and road infrastructure projects across the country.

He said that the overall security situation of the country had improved significantly and the loadshedding hours had substantially decreased, which were the most vivid performance indicators of the present government.

“The people of Pakistan are confident that under your dynamic leadership, Pakistan will transform into a modern, democratic and developed state,” said the MNA.

The prime minister said that his government’s untiring efforts and dedication to resolve the core issues confronted by the people of Pakistan had yielded very positive results.

He further said that speedy work on mega power generation projects was underway along with internal and regional connectivity projects that would change the outlook and destiny of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the development and welfare schemes of the government were aimed at the socio-economic uplift of the people and to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country where equal opportunities were available to every citizen of Pakistan.

The prime minister further said that the people’s representatives should maintain an active contact with the people of their constituencies so that they were aware of the issues faced by people, and must take all necessary steps to resolve them.

Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Jutt, adviser to CM Punjab on revenue was also present during the meeting.