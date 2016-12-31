BADIN: Police has rescued 29 forced laborers from a private jail of a landlord, during a raid today.

According to sources, on the directives of a court, police team raided a private prison of a landlord in Khawara, Badin.

29 forced laborers were rescued during the raid. The laborers revealed that they were forced to work without any pay. They were given minimum quantity of food after their day long services and were again shut in prison. They also claimed that they were brutally tortured by the landlord.

A case has been registered against the landlord, he had fled before the raid was conducted.