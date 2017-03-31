Former Petroleum Minister and PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain has submitted his passports in Sindh High Court, reported Waqt News.

The high court has issued his release orders, following bail on corruption charges.

50 million rupees have been submitted in high court. Soon he will be released from jail.

Dr Asim is facing different corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in accountability court while a terror case in anti-terrorism court (ATC) is also pending against him.

One of the references alleges Dr Asim of corruption worth Rs462 billion while the other of Rs17 billion. He is accused of concealing assets, granting illegal allotments, land grabbing, misuse of authority, fraud and giving illegal contracts during his tenure in Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL).

Besides SSGPL reference, the NAB is pursuing money laundering case against the former federal minister.