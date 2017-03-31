The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) today imposed a five-day ban on Geo TV morning show 'Geo Pakistan' for 'indecent' content.

According to Pemra’s press release, Geo Pakistan has been prohibited from broadcasting or rebroadcasting fresh, old or repeat content from April 3 to April 7 12:00 midnight for airing indecent content.

Geo channel was also fined Rs 1 million and directed to ensure activate in-house editorial committee "to ensure compliance of the Code of Conduct 2015".

The press release also stated, "In case of non-compliance, a process for suspension of license under Section 30 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007 shall be initiated.”

قابلِ اعتراض مناظر دکھانے پر جیو نیوز کا مارننگ شو "جیو پاکستان" پانچ روز کیلئے معطل، چینل پر دس لاکھ روپے جرمانہ بھی عائد pic.twitter.com/sqMSmxO9C6 — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) March 30, 2017



