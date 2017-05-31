PESHAWAR - A close relative and aide of Afghan warlord and Hizb-e-Islami Chief Gulbadin Hekmatyar was shot dead here on Tuesday.

Body of Haji Mohammad Farid alias Naqibullah, 60, was found near a mosque at Pishtakhara village situated in the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Farid had reportedly been killed by assailants riding a motorcycle after he was leaving a mosque Tuesday morning. Farid, who has now been living at Najeeb Colony, had served as a Hekmatyar’s personal secretary. Besides, he is also his father-in-law.

He was an important figure in Afghanistan’s Hizb-e-Islami party headed by Hikmatyar.

The Pishtakhara police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and started investigation into the incident.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

TWO PRO-GOVERNMENT

MILITIAMEN KILLED

Staff Reporter from Khyber Agency adds: Two volunteers of a pro-government militia were killed and one sustained injuries in a mine blast in Narai Kandaw area of Tirah valley.

The administration and Levies sources said that on Monday night, the volunteers on board a vehicle were passing through the locality when the vehicle was hit by a mine planted by unidentified militants.

The blast killed two volunteers of the pro-government militia on the spot while injuring one other, who was shifted to the nearest health centre for medical aid. The deceased were identified as Mehar Jan and Hazrat Khan whereas the injured was identified as Said Wali.

Soon after the incidents, officials of security agencies moved to the site and collected evidences for investigation.

SECURITY FORCES RECOVER ARMS, AMMUNITION

INP adds: Security Forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence based search operations in North and South Waziristan

agencies and Swat.

The recovered arms and ammunition include SMGs, Anti-aircraft gun, 303 rifles, pistols, IEDs along with detonators and ammunition of various calibres.

The search operations were carried out in village Punga Kali of South Waziristan, village Idak in North Waziristan, Roringer Valley in Swat and village Jatgram of Nehag Darra.