QUETTA - At least four labourers were killed yesterday in Balochistan district of Kharan when unknown assailants sprayed bullets on them during working hours and managed to escape after committing the gruesome offence.

As per details, the workers were busy in construction of a road when unidentified armed assailants resorted to indiscriminate fire. As a result, Ghulam Mustafa s/o Muhammad Nawaz, Niazi s/o Karam Din, Serab Shah Mir and Sajid s/o Abdul Malik died on the spot.

Receiving information of the incident, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the scene and launched search operation. The dead bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal proceedings. Those killed reportedly belonged to Gothi area of Sindh.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri condemned the killing of the labourers in Kharan and directed the authorities concerned to ensure arrest of the culprits.

The chief minister termed the heart-wrenching incident a conspiracy against the development and progress of Balochistan. “The anti-progress elements do not want Balochistan’s developent, so they are targeting poor workers,” asserted the CM.

The chief minister, however, categorically said the nefarious designs of the nation’s enemies won’t succeed and every attempt of theirs to hamper progress in the province would be foiled.

He strictly ordered the police and other law-enforcement agencies to launch ruthless action against terrorists and their masters.

Zehri also directed the inspector general of police and the home secretary to revamp the security of all those working in uplift schemes so that they could be completed as per schedule.

The chief minister expressed sympathies with the families of the deceased labourers and prayed for the departed souls.

Meanwhile, security of census teams and sensitive installments in Quetta has been bolstered following Lahore suicide attack on census staff, said Regional Police Officer (RPO) and Deputy Inspector General of Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

The officer told mediamen that security of sensitive government offices, buildings and city has doubled at the special directives of Balochistan IGP Ahsan Mehboob.