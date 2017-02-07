ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday formally announced its new core and the central executive committees (CC and CEC) — the two highest policy-making bodies of the party — that were earlier dissolved due to intra-party polls.

PTI Secretary General Jehangir Tareen issued two separate notifications of the CC and the CEC on the directives of PTI chief Imran Khan. A third separate notification of the “election analysis cell” was also issued.

The PTI was being run for the last over a year through a selected core group and a political strategy committee in the absence of the CC and the CEC.

A notification said that the party would have 106 CC members and it would meet once in a month.

The PTI chief, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Tareen, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Ishaq Khaqwani, Chaudhry Sarwar, Dr Arif Alvi and Naeemul Haq are the key members of the CC, besides other party leaders from all the four provinces.

Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah and Gen (r) Mela are also among the CC members. Brig (r) Ijaz remained former DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) during Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf’s tenure and was considered once a close associate of the former military ruler. He was one of those four persons against whom the slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto had written a letter to Musharraf stating that they could be behind a possible assassination attack on her.

The newly-appointed spokesperson of the party Fawad Chaudhry and the head of party's Central Media Department Iftikhar Durrani are also among the members of CC. Saifullah Khan Niazi is also among its members who earlier had resigned from the party position citing personal reasons. Hamid Khan and Naeem Bokhari are among its members from the legal fraternity, besides Barrister Sultan Mahmood from Azad Jammu Jammu and Kashmir. A separate notification said that the PTI will have 339 members CEC that will meet once in two months. An office bearer of PTI said that CEC has vast level of representation from across Pakistan. It said that the CEC also represented the secondary and tertiary level leadership of the party.

In the beginning of last year, the PTI chief dissolved all offices of the party including the CC and the CEC to hold intra-party polls. However, the intra-party polls were postponed more than once due to internal rifts in the party and finally deferred for an indefinite period after the Panama leaks made world headlines. The party chairman at that time had said that the polls were being postponed because the PTI wanted to concentrate on the anti-government movement over the Panama leaks issue.

A third notification said that the party would have 22-member Election Analysis Cell. The cell would be included Imran Khan, Qureshi, Tareen, Pervez Khattak, Dr Alvi, Yar Muhammad Rind, Asad Qaiser, Shah Farman, Atif Khan, Ishaq Khaqwani, Aleem Khan and others.