Gilgit - The Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department has brought two female Brown Bear from Chakwal and released them in the Khunjraab National Park on here Thursday, GB-wildlife official said.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Gilgit was scheduled on Jun 6 for this purpose; however, he could not attend it due to his visit to Russia.

To the reason, the prime minister asked the Wildlife Department to release two female Brown Bears in the Khunjerab National Park.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department needs female Brown Bears for 10-male brown bears in the Khunjerab National Park so the GB government had requested the federal government to hand over two female Brown Bears.

Director Wildlife Naeem Ashraf released the species in the Khunjerab National Park, some 13,000 feet high for breeding.

The Wildlife Department Director, Naeem Ashraf, told that the department released two female children’s of Brown Bears in the Khunjerab National Park, where male Brown Bears are already available and thus there is a possibility of breeding of the Brown Bears.

The atmosphere of the Khunjerab National Park is suitable for Brown Bears.





Meraj Alam