islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday framed charges against Raja Khurram Ali and his wife Maheen Zafar in Tayyaba torture case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the case and decided to indict both of the accused in this case. Both the accused pleaded non-guilty.

The bench also turned down an application of Additional District and Sessions Judge and now OSD Raja Khurram and his wife challenging their indictment.

The court announced this verdict which had been reserved on May 10 regarding indictment of the accused or to accept the affidavits submitted by Tayyaba’s parents where they had pardoned the accused and expressed their desire not to continue with the litigation.

In its judgment, Justice Kayani rejected the application of Raja Khurram and his wife where they had challenged their indictment. The bench also expressed its reservations over the affidavits submitted by Tayyaba’s parents and said that these affidavits seem to be prepared under pressure.

Justice Kayani also said that Muhammad Azam, father of Tayyaba Bibi, appeared before the court and acknowledged his affidavit of compromise executed on April 27, 2017 in favour of Maheen Zafar and Raja Khurram Ali Khan. He acknowledged the contents of affidavit regarding factum of compromise with the accused and has no objection if accused will be acquitted from such charges.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing in this matter till May 19 when witnesses will be examined. There are total 19 witnesses in this case where 11 witnesses are officials while eight are private persons. Among officials there included an assistant commissioner who recorded Tayyaba’s statement, doctors who performed medical check-up and investigation officer of this case. Among private witnesses there included Tayyaba’s parents and neighbours of Raja Khurram Ali Khan etc.

Previously, Tayyaba’s father had stated before the court that he is ready to reconcile or compromise in this matter and if the court acquits the accused he has not objections.

The counsel for Raja Khurram Ali Khan had been arguing in this matter that under the law if the victim is a juvenile then his guardian has the powers to sign compromise on victim’s behalf and under the alleged crime that there can be reconciliation.

An additional district & sessions judge (ADSJ) and now OSD Raja Khurram Ali Khan his wife Maheen Zafar are accused in this matter for allegedly torturing a juvenile housemaid Tayyaba and keeping her in the illegal confinement.