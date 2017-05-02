Activists of Women Laborer Organization hold a rally to mark World Labor Day in Lahore.



Women from various departments participating in a rally to mark International Labour Day here at Nawan Shehar Chowk, Multan

A large number of worker women participating in a rally of Awami Worker Party observing World Labour Day at Hyderabad press club.



Activists of Sindhi Mazdoor Tehreek holding demonstration for acceptance of their demands as they are showing their solidarity with hard workers on the occasion of International Laborers Day, outside Karachi press club