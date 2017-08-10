Protesters holds signs during a demonstration against nuclear weapons outside of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California.

Protesters holds signs during a demonstration against nuclear weapons outside of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California.

Protesters wear the names of Hiroshima and Nagasaki victims on their back during a demonstration against nuclear weapons outside of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California.

A protester cries as she observes a moment of silnce for victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings during a demonstration against nuclear weapons outside of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California.