Protesters holds signs during a demonstration against nuclear weapons outside of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California.



Protesters wear the names of Hiroshima and Nagasaki victims on their back during a demonstration against nuclear weapons outside of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California.



A protester cries as she observes a moment of silnce for victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings during a demonstration against nuclear weapons outside of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California.

