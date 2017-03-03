KT GAZA - A Palestinian woman, believed to be one of the most fertile women in the world, has passed away. The death of the 40-year-old woman was confirmed by her husband to Gaza Al-An news agency, according to Al Arabiya.

According to the report, the woman had given birth to 69 children.

This is not the first recorded instance of a woman having so many offspring.

A quick search on the internet throws up a Guinness World Record Page which shows a Russian woman by the name of Mrs Vassilyeva, who had also given birth to 69 children. According to the information available on the website, the Russian woman, in 27 confinements, gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets.