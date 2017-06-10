Canada Post issued an Eid stamp that recognizes Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, two of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims in Canada and worldwide.

The stamp was unveiled at events with members of the Muslim communities in Montréal, Quebec and Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Montréal and the Greater Toronto Area are home to more than half of Canada’s over 1 million Muslims.

“The new stamp, with light and dark blue and orange with a yellow geometric pattern over top, was inspired by Islamic architecture. The new moon atop the stamp signifies the start of Eid. It appears under a pointed arch, which symbolizes the division between sacred and worldly space in Muslim culture,” according to Canada Post.

"The Arabic script on the stamp reads “Eid Mubarak,” which translates to “Have a happy Eid” or “Have a blessed Eid,” Canada post said in their statement.

The stamp is designed by Doreen Colonello and Erin Enns of Entro Communications and printed by Colour Innovations. It has been issued is to wish the Muslim community a Happy Eid on their two most important religious dates.

Canada Post has issued annual Christmas stamps since 1964. In recent years, one Christmas stamp has depicted a sacred image reflecting the Christian faith, and another reflects a secular holiday theme.

Earlier this year, Canada Post and India Post agreed on a historic joint stamp issue featuring two stamps marking Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. One stamp from each country will be released on the same day in the fall of 2017. Canada Post had also announced earlier that it will issue a Hanukkah stamp this year, recognizing the Jewish faith’s eight-day celebration in December, which commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.E.

“Together the Eid, Diwali and Hanukkah stamps build on the tradition of Christmas stamps and depict our pride in Canada being a land of diverse faiths, customs and celebrations,” said the statement on Canada Post’s website.