A meteor shower is a celestial event in which a number of meteors are observed to radiate, or originate, from one point in the night sky.

These meteors are caused by streams of cosmic debris called meteoroids entering Earth’s atmosphere at extremely high speeds on parallel trajectories. Most meteors are smaller than a grain of sand, so almost all of them disintegrate and never hit the Earth’s surface.

What’s even more exciting, a meteor shower is about to take place on 12th of August, 2017, but it’s not just a regular meteor shower. Astronomers suppose that this will be the brightest meteor shower in recorded human history! It will magically light up the sky, and some of them might be visible even during the daytime.

You just don’t want to miss this. Why? Because probably you won’t be alive in another 96 years to wait for the next one.

So called The Perseid meteor shower, one of the brighter meteor showers of the year, occurs every year between July 17 and August 24. The shower tends to peak around August 9-13.

It’s obvious that like all meteor showers, the Perseids meteor shower is the best to watch when the sky is the darkest. Astronomers propose that depending on the Moon’s phase, the best time to watch this magical shows is to view it right before dawn.