ISLAMABAD: American-British mountaineer, Vanessa O’Brien, who recently scaled K2, said on Tuesday that the warmth and love she received in Pakistan was matchless.

“I love Pakistan’s people more than its mountains,” she said.

O’Brien told media in a news conference at a local hotel here that she had found Pakistani people loving and caring. “I love Pakistan, its people and will like to travel it again,” the 52-year old, who carried flags of both the US and Pakistan atop the mountain said.

She said she would prefer to do something for Pakistan and its youth. She said there were so many opportunities in Pakistan, adding it needed support in various sectors and she would like to do something for this country.

O’Brien, who had already ascended Mount Everest and other top peaks around the globe said technically K2 was more difficult peak than Everest. “Less than 400 people have climbed K2 and for every five that summit it, one dies. This compares to Everest where 7,600 people have scaled that mountain.

“As far as women, who have climbed K2, I’m officially the 20th, just a speck compared to Everest’s 489 women,” she said. Vanessa’s K2 team was comprised of climbers from China, Norway, Scotland, Pakistan and Nepal. She appreciated her team members saying, “I’m extremely proud of this team for their dedication, perseverance, bravery and commitment to reach the summit of K2 and to take additional risk.”