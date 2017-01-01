LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Central Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has said that West Indian cricket team will visit Pakistan in March if Pakistan Super League (PSL) final was held in Lahore, adding that Pakistani team will also play two matches’ series against West Indies in Florida as well.

Addressing a presser along with actor Fawad Hassan, Najam Sethi said that if India will not play with Pakistan then we have no way accept legal action.

He said that if India did not play series with Pakistan then our legal team will decide whether to bring the case to ICC or to International Court of Arbitration; hence he added that if matters with India were resolved then it can play series on any neutral venue.

Najam Sethi expressed hope that if the law and order situation remained stable and if PSL final was held in Lahore, then West Indies team will play series with Pakistan in Lahore.

Talking regarding Misbah-ul-Haq retirement, Sethi said that Misbah has given his opinion, on which he doesn’t want to say anything.