Former information minister Pervaiz Rashid is one of the persons whose name is being deliberated upon by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the post of chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

While PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi is the most likely candidate to be appointed to the board's top post, anonymous sources told Waqt News, Talat Mahmood, a close aid of Nawaz Sharif, is also one of the leading candidates for the post of PCB chairman.

Incumbent PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan earlier said he had forwarded his resignation and it was now up to the premier to take the final decision on the matter.

"Now I will not stay as finally, I am going. It doesn’t matter whether I go in August or earlier," he told Waqt News programme 'Game Beat'.

"The PCB’s current constitution is democratic and approved by International Cricket Council (ICC), so I want the board to elect its new chairman constitutionally and according to laws of the ICC."