LAHORE - Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmad has vowed to clinch the prestigious PSL trophy, saying he and his team will give their best to beat Peshawar Zalmi in final.

Talking to the reporters, Sarfraz said: “I am hopeful my boys will deliver and try to win the PSL final. Despite giving our best, unfortunately, we couldn’t win the first edition of PSL but this time, we are well prepared and aiming high to finish triumphant.”

Sarfraz said fighting spirit would be the key to success in the final and urged the team members to unite for a high-quality performance to grab the title. “Although we will play without our top performing foreign players, yet it wouldn’t have a big impact as their places had been filled with those foreign players, who were equally good and keen to deliver.”

“Good team combination always plays key role in team’s victories so we will surely have good team combination, which will be fully capable of getting desired results,” he added.

The skipper said the PSL had proved the best event regarding identifying the best talent, this country had. “Through this PSL, we have got great talent in shape of Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Asghar and many more names, who are going to prove a big back up for the national team.

“The PSL final in Lahore is an ideal opportunity for the local players especially the youngsters who are going to exhibit their prowess for the first time at home ground in front of home crowd,” he added.

He said that not only the players but also the spectators would enjoy the biggest festivity the PCB was going to stage after a long gap. “I hope a full house will be witnessing the PSL final and some quality and entertaining cricket will be on offer as top two teams of the league will be vying against each other.”

About security, Sarfraz said foolproof security arrangements had been made for the safety of teams, players as well as for public. “With such a top security, I hope the event will be conducted safely and in a trend-setting manner.

He said the PSL had proved to be a game-changer for Pakistan cricket and said it would help in improving the standard of cricket at national level. "It’s just start and with years to come, it will be among world's top leagues and help in promoting cricket in many ways," he said.

The captain said the PSL would certainly help in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan and send a positive message to the world that Pakistan is a safe country and capable of hosting international cricket. "The credit also goes to PCB and PSL management as due to their sincere efforts, this big activity is going to take place in Pakistan and open floodgates of cricket on the country," he said.

Sarfraz said the PSL was going to be one of the historic moments of his cricketing career. "Playing PSL final at Gaddafi Stadium would be dream come true for me. I will surely play my best and try to play leading role in my team’s title triumph.”

