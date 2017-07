Pakistan badminton duo Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar won the Nepal Annapurna International Badminton Championship in Kathmandu beating Indian pair, Anjan Buragohain and Ranjan Buragohain.

According to details, Saeed and Sarwar won straight sets in the final match by 21-16, 21-15 and claimed the championship.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Murad Ali has reached the semi finals of single event while Azeem Sarwar has clinched the place in quarter finals of the tournament.