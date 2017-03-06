The second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ended with a grand finale in Lahore. The much anticipated event had also garnered massive viewership online.

Interestingly, according to statistics issued by official PSL online website – Cricket Gateway – Pakistanis were not the top live streamers.

In terms of web viewership the PSL final had the biggest following in India.

According to stats, of the total online viewership 28.22 percent were Indians. 21.47 of the traffic during the PSL final came from Pakistan.

The interesting statistics showed that PSL was not only followed by local fans, it was also a hit in the neighboring country.

Furthermore, the following in USA was 12.4 percent, 15.8 percent in Oman and 4.67 percent of the fans were watching the final of PSL from Singapore.

PSL2 finished yesterday with Pesahwar Zalmi crowned the winners of this year’s tournament.