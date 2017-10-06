Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Friday announced he has signed a contract with Lahore Qalandars to act as the team’s mentor.

Akhtar, considered to be one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history, announced his decision at a press conference in Lahore.

“I’m honored and privileged to be a part of this. Extremely excited, thrilled!” he said.

Qalandars owner Fawad Naeem Rana while welcoming Akhtar said the former speedster was a valuable addition to the team.

Akhtar also expressed his desire to mentor Haris Rauf, a young talent who was selected by the Qalandars during their open trials progaramme.

"Haris is from Pindi. He is the find of Aqib Javed. Aqib knows a talent when he sees one," he said.