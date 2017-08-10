The National Twenty20 Cup will stroll into action from August 25 at Multan Cricket Stadium, with first round to end on August 31 while the second round to start from September 4 at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad and the event to conclude on September 10.

The drafting of the National T20 Cup is underway here at a local hotel where the regional presidents, coaches and captains are busy in selecting the best available players for their teams.

Earlier, national chief selector Inzamam ul Haq gave the list of re-allocated players to each region, which picked up four re-allocated players including captains of all the teams. According to first list, The Nation has received from the organisers, eight teams have selected four key players in the first phase and now in the second phase, the regional heads, coaches and captains have been picking up the available players in order to complete their teams.

List of four re-allocated players of each region:

KARACHI WHITES: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asad Shafiq, Anwar Ali and Ruman Raees.

LAHORE WHITES: Salman Butt (captain), Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal.

LAHORE BLUES: M Hafeez (captain), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad and Hussain Talat.

ISLAMABAD: Imad Wasim (captain), Hasan Ali, Zohaib Ahmed and Sarmad Bhatti.

RAWALPINDI: Umar Amin (captain), Sohail Tanvir, Shadab Khan and M Nawaz. PESHAWAR: M Rizwan (captain), Zohaib Khan, IsrarUllah and Imran Khan Jr. FATA: Usman Shinwari (captain), Rehan Afridi, Asif Afridi and Khushdil Shah.

FAISALABAD: Misbah ul Haq (captain), Saeed Ajmal, Asif Ali and Fahim Ashraf.