Lahore-Danial Jehangir clinched the Nadeem Khan Pro-Am Invitational One-Day Golf Tournament title here at the Defence Raya Golf & Country Club.

The tournament was conducted in memory of Founder Raaziq International Private Limited M Nadeem Khan (late), in which 90 (45 professional and 45 amateur) national and international golfers compete with gusto and grace. A great number of golf lovers were also present to witness the top quality on offer during the event.

In professional category, Danial Jehangir emerged as champion while M Ashfaq finished second and Waheed Baloch third. In Pro-Am category, Shafiq Masih and Max Babri won the first position, while Danial & Nasir were second and Akbar & Khurshid were third.

At the prize distribution ceremony, Raaziq International Private Limited CEO M Ammar Khan distributed trophies and cash prizes amongst the position holders. He also thanked golfers and spectators for their participation to making the event remarkable. He further announced that Raaziq International would arrange golf event each year of international standard for the promotion of the golf in Lahore.