LAHORE - West Indies cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi star Darren Sammy said Wednesday the World XI team is determined not to repeat the mistakes made in Independence Cup's first T20 match that took place against Pakistan on Tuesday. Sammy appreciated Pakistan's performance and admitted that the hosts had outplayed the World XI team in all three departments. However, he assured that his team still had the potential to make a comeback and they are set on winning the second T20, that will take place in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The all-rounder expressed his satisfaction at the security arrangements made for the Independence Cup series and admired the hospitality of the Pakistani people. The Independence Cup is the first major international cricket event in Pakistan after a hiatus of nearly eight years caused by a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009, which shut all doors of international cricket in the country.