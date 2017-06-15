Pakistan defeated England by 8 wickets yesterday, defeating them in the first semi-final clash in Cardiff. It could have been a fighting total, were it not for Fakhar Zaman.

After scoring 51 runs against Sri Lanka a few days ago, he now scored 118 runs for the first wicket with Azhar Ali. 

Twitter reacted to Fakhar Zaman's performance immediately. 

Former New Zealand Cricketer Brendon McCullum was one of the first to praise Fakhar. 

Asif Khan called Fakhar 'raw talent'.

Faizan Lakhani thanked Qalandars for picking him. 

Previously, he had also received endless praise for the win against Sri Lanka. 

Faisal Javed said he has the 'right mindset' for 'modern day cricket'.

Asim Azhar was glad to see the aggressive approach that had been missing for years. 

Stephen Fleming and Michael Vaughan asked where Fakhar had been hiding all these years. 


Fakhar was given his Pakistan cricket team cap by Shoaib Malik before the match against South Africa in Birmingham, marking his ODI debut. Next, he is to play the biggest and most-awaited match yet. Pakistan, once again, has high expectations from him. 