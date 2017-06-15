Pakistan defeated England by 8 wickets yesterday, defeating them in the first semi-final clash in Cardiff. It could have been a fighting total, were it not for Fakhar Zaman.

After scoring 51 runs against Sri Lanka a few days ago, he now scored 118 runs for the first wicket with Azhar Ali.

Twitter reacted to Fakhar Zaman's performance immediately.

Former New Zealand Cricketer Brendon McCullum was one of the first to praise Fakhar.

Great day for our @lahoreqalandars boys @AzharAli_ and the man with the best name in world cricket Fakhar Zaman! Pakistan impressive today. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 14, 2017

Asif Khan called Fakhar 'raw talent'.

- Fakhar Zaman is a typical raw talent from Pakistan. Have had so many over the years .... #GoodLuck .. — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) June 14, 2017

Faizan Lakhani thanked Qalandars for picking him.

Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Hassan Ali came into limelight because of @thePSLt20, credit to Qalandars, Zalmis, United for picking them. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) June 14, 2017

Previously, he had also received endless praise for the win against Sri Lanka.

Faisal Javed said he has the 'right mindset' for 'modern day cricket'.

Fakhar Zaman is a great talent. Right mindset for the modern day cricket. Well- played #PAKvSL @FakharZamanLive — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) June 12, 2017

Asim Azhar was glad to see the aggressive approach that had been missing for years.

I see something thats been missing for yrs in the Pakistani team. This aggressive approach, specially in openers. Fakhar Zaman. ???????? #PAKvSA — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) June 7, 2017

Stephen Fleming and Michael Vaughan asked where Fakhar had been hiding all these years.

Question has to be asked- where has this FAKHAR been hiding? Great start Pakistan!! — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) June 7, 2017





Where has Fakhar been hiding ...... looks a marvellous striker of a ball ....... !!! #PAKvSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 7, 2017

Fakhar was given his Pakistan cricket team cap by Shoaib Malik before the match against South Africa in Birmingham, marking his ODI debut. Next, he is to play the biggest and most-awaited match yet. Pakistan, once again, has high expectations from him.