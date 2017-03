Pakistan Cricket Team Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced T20 and ODI squads for the West Indies tour starting later this month.

While announcing the names, the chief selector said unfit players have been ruled out of the team and young players are being given a chance.

“Umar Akmal is not in team because he could not pass fitness test, while Muhammad Amir has been rested for the tour,” he told the media.

Ahmad Shahzad and Kamran Akmal have made a comeback in the team, while Azhar Ali cannot be part of team due to bad performance, Inzamam said.

Youngsters Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Shinwari and Rumman Raees have also been selected for the tour after impressive showings in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

“Sarfaraz Ahmad is the captain for both formats,” Inzamam told the media.

Pakistan squads for WI tour

T20Is: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

ODIs: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Zakir, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Fahim Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Asghar