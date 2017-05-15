LAHORE – The 47th annual festival match of Muslim Gymkhana/Young Muslim Gymkhana will be played between Inzamam-ul-Haq XI and Taufeeq Umar XI on May 17 here at the LCCA ground. Former ICC and Test umpire Mian M Aslam will be chief organiser of the event which will be graced by Director National Cricket Academy (NCA) Mudassar Nazar and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq as guests of honour. After the festival match, Inzamam will distribute prizes among the players and guests. Furqan Butt and Nadeem Farooqi will supervise the match while Khalid Waheed will be official scorer. Talking to The Nation, Mian Aslam said: “Every year, we arrange the annual festival match and prize distribution to encourage our players and boost their morale so that they may do well at higher level.”