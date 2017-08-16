ISLAMABAD - British-American mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, who successfully scaled world’s second largest peak K-2, has said that she strongly believes in Angels, who protect humans.

Vanessa expressed these views in a press conference after she summit 8,611m K-2. “We brave not only wild weather, but also difficult circumstances, it is almost impossible to walk on fresh ice. I am proud of the bravery and courage shown by my team. I really enjoyed my time in Pakistan. Politics and government policies should be set aside to help close gaps between different civilizations, as minor incidents can’t sabotage relations. “Pakistanis are highly hospitable, sincere and caring. I met with different people and loved their hospitality. My effort of scaling K-2 will bridge gap between Americans and Pakistanis and help in people-to-people contact,” she added.

Vanessa especially thanked Pakistani government for helping her and her team. “I had a dream of scaling K-2 with Pakistan Army and my team, weather was not pleasant at k-2, but when it did become clear, it was hard to describe the feelings. It was truly historic moment.” “The mountains exists in Pakistan are not found any other place in the world. The mountain range in Pakistan is highly significant and special. Pakistan is a very beautiful country and people must travel to this country to check its beauty themselves,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Vanessa O’Brien – first British-American woman to reach K2 and safely made it home – Tuesday visited the British High Commission to celebrate her achievements.

According to British High Commission, Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder hosted a special event for Vanessa, where she addressed staff and families at the British High Commission. She also handed over the British flag, which she took to the top of K2. Richard Crowder said: “We are so proud of Vanessa and her incredible achievement. Her determination, passion and professionalism is a real inspiration for us all. We are delighted that we were able to celebrate with her at the British High Commission, and for her to share her incredible achievement with us.”

Vanessa O’Brien said: “It is a pleasure and honour to present the British flag. I was able to take to the top of K2 after three years, and to meet staff from the British High Commission. I hope that this flag will inspire others to reach great heights in whatever they choose to do.”