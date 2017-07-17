Pakistan captain Sana Mir is likely to lose captaincy as well as her place in the team after Pakistan's dismal performance in the ICC Women's World Cup in England.

“She (Sana) failed to lead Pakistan in a proper way. Her own performance too was not satisfactory. The board is likely to take a decision next week about her future role in the team,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told APP on Monday.

The national women's team ended their woeful World Cup campaign on Saturday after suffering a 15-run defeat at the hands of the struggling Sri Lankans. Overall, this was their seventh straight defeat in the prestigious event.

The Mir-led side also finished as the only outfit in the tournament to be defeated in all fixtures they played.

The team had arrived back home early today.

The PCB source said all-rounder Bismah Maroof is likely to be the next choice for the board to lead the national team.

“As per my information, Sana will lose both captaincy and her place in the team. Bismah will be handed over the reigns of the team's stewardship. She is a seasoned player and over the years has evolved into a dependable player,” he said.

The 25-year-old Bismah, who is Pakistan's second-most experienced player in ODIs after Sana, was ruled out of the Women's World Cup due to a hand injury in Pakistan's match against England early in the tournament. She was replaced by all-rounder Iram Javed.

The source said women team's coach Sabih Azhar is also likely to lose his job.

“The team displayed a poor show in all the areas under him. He was not appointed coach on permanent basis and during his short stint with the team he failed to impress,” he added.

The source said that the board was considering appointing a new coach for the women's team from the National Cricket Academy's coaches.