In a question about ICC finalists, Pakistani commentator Ramiz Raja was the only one among all experts who predicted correctly.

He predicted that Pakistan and India will reach the final of the tournament.

“Pakistan will win the final,” he added.

In reply of question by West Indian Ian Bishop, every commentator of Champions Trophy predicted finalists.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting predicted Australia Vs England final with Australia to win.

New Zealander Brandon McCullum said England and New Zealand will reach final where New Zealand will win.

Indian left hander Saurav Ganguly went with India and England in final with Indian victory at the Oval while English Nasir Hussain predicted same but England as victorious.

Ex-Protease skipper Graeme Smith said South Africa and India will be finalists where South Africa will be the winners.

Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakara predicted final between Australia and India with Australia coming on top.

Other commentators including Shane Warne, Michael Atherton, Athar Ali Khan and Simon Doull also gave their predictions.