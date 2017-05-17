Left-handed batsman Sharjeel Khan has confessed of having contacts with bookies and finalising spot-fixing deal with them during PSL, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

He however claimed he did not act upon that deal during the match.

During the hearing of PCB Tribunal for PSL spot-fixing case, the board presented evidences of Sharjeel Khan’s connection with bookies, spot-fixing and not informing the board on time.

Meanwhile, Khan pleaded guilty in four allegations while rejected the two.

After the confession of Sharjeel Khan, the troubles for Khalid Latif have increased.

Furthermore, head of PCB Anti Corruption Unit (ACU), Colonel (r ) Azam was presented as witness as tribunal asked questions from him.